The Ogun State Government has announced a reward of N50 million for any information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of the Director of Finance and Administration (DFA) in Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the reward in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Friday.

According to the statement, the information provided would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

”Such information can be sent to the underlisted telephone numbers: 08037441955, 08033074371, 08081775020, 08034062773, and 08032136765,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected armed robbers on 29 November shot dead Mr Oyekanmi and carted away government funds.

Mr Oyekanmi had cashed an undisclosed amount of money from a branch of Fidelity Bank in Abeokuta, and was heading back to the office when he was waylaid by the gunmen.

According to sources, the gunmen, about five of them, shot the accountant dead at Kuto Bridge in Abeokuta and went away with the government’s money.

It was gathered that Mr Oyekanmi and other aides, who sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks, were rushed to the State General Hospital, Ijaye, where the accountant later died.

