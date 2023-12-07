Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, presented N202.1 billion 2024 budget to the House of Assembly for approval.

Presenting the budget christened, “budget of innovation and progress,” Mr Nwifuru, a former speaker of the House, said the budget represents the people’s charter of needs.

The immediate past governor of the state, Dave Umahi, had submitted N139 billion 2023 budget in November 2022 which was revised to N159.3 billion by Governor Nwifuru in 2023.

But Mr Nwifuru, while presenting the 2024 budget, said the revised 2023 budget was not “just a legislative formality,” but an affirmation of a shared commitment to drive developments in the state.

The governor said the 2023 budget helped him to record landmark achievements in the state, saying various sectors of the state’s economy had received his administration’s attention since inception on 29 May.

“As we navigate the detailed breakdown of the budget, let us envision it as a road map for innovation and progress, the compass guiding us towards a future where every sector flourishes and every citizen thrives,” Mr Nwifuru told the lawmakers.

He said that the 2024 budget has a recurrent expenditure of N69.2 billion, accounting for 34 per cent, while capital expenditure stood at N132.8 billion which accounts for 66 per cent.

According to him, the recurrent expenditure is made up of personnel cost of N28.1 billion, and overhead cost of N42.1 billion.

Sectoral allocation

Mr Nwifuru noted that 49.67 per cent of the capital expenditure was budgeted for administration sector, 26.49 for economic sector, 2.99 per cent for law and justice sector, 0.05 per cent for regional sector and 28.78 per cent for social services sector.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Assembly, Moses Odunwa (APC-Ikwo South) applauded the governor saying he has demonstrated commitment to development of the state within months of his administration.

Meanwhile, the budget passed first reading after which the House adjourned the plenary.

