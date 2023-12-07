Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has inaugurated Phase II of the rehabilitation and resurfacing of roads in FCT, towards making Abuja a befitting capital city.

Mr Wike explained during the inauguration in Abuja on Thursday, that the Phase II would cover 49 roads in Asokoro and environs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the minister had inaugurated Phase I in September, covering 135 roads in Garki, bringing the total number of roads being rehabilitated to 184 across the city.

Mr Wike explained that the measure was part of a commitment to maintain and optimise public infrastructure in the FCT.

He assured residents that the project would be delivered within the scheduled period, adding that the funds for the projects were available.

“Today we are inaugurating the second phase of the road rehabilitation and resurfacing in FCT. In September, we flagged the resurfacing in Garki District and today we are flagging that of Asokoro District.

“President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu has given a marching order to me and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, to transform FCT to a befitting city.

“This is because of his commitment to improving the welfare and livelihood of residents of Abuja,” he said.

He added that similar projects would be inaugurated for roads in Wuse and Maitama Districts before the end of the year.

He assured the public that the roads would be completed before May 2024.

He commended the National Assembly for the speedy passage of the N61.6 billion supplementary budget to fund the implementation of projects.

“We must also commend President Tinubu-led administration for the foresight, because when we came, all contractors had abandoned sites and now we have turned Abuja to a construction site.

“He equally asked us to complete all on-going projects because the government is continuum.”

READ ALSO:

On her part, the FCT minister of state said that the development would reduce the rate of accidents, ensure safety, promote efficient transport networks and improve the economy of Abuja city.

Mrs Mahmoud commended Mr Wike for taking a bold step towards transforming the FCT into a world class city.

Also, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Shehu Ahmad, said that the delivery of the Phase I projects had reached 60 per cent and above.

Mr Ahmad said that the Phase II, which would be completed in five months, would affect movement of traffic in affected areas, adding that traffic and road users would be diverted to other adjourning routes.

The Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Adesola Olusade, pointed out that the roads in FCT were constructed several years ago.

Mr Adesola added that the rehabilitation and resurfacing became necessary because some of the roads have become weak due to extensive use and were manifesting various challenges.

He stressed that the projects would be executed within the time limit provided, adding that no contract variation would be entertained since the funds were on ground.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

