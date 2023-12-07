The Shiroro Region of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says three of its transmission lines are under security threat.

The General Manager of TCN, Shiroro Region, Maiwada Sarki-Bello, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the company’s achievements in 2023 in Shiroro on Thursday.

He disclosed that the company was challenged by insecurity on Shiroro-Kaduna 330KV lines, Shiroro-Katampe 330KV line, Gwagwalada 330KV line and Shiroro-Tegina 132KV line.

He added that the company was also challenged by the radial nature of the Shiroro-Tegina-Kontagora-Yauri line, adding, however, that security had improved since the coming of the present administration.

“Insecurity is our biggest challenge, whenever there is problem with our lines, we will have to strategise before moving our staff to the lines having problem and our partners do not understand that.

“But we commend the federal government for being proactive by deploying security personnel to safeguard the entire dam which has reduced the security threat,” he said.

The general manager said parts of the company’s achievements were the purchase of six new 330KV current transformers on the bus coupler at Jeba transmission station and the installation of new 330KV circuit breakers on Jebba-Kainji line 2 circuit.

Others are the installation of a new 330KV circuit on the Jebba-Gamo line, the replacement of vandalised tower members on T69, T70 and T71 on 132 Minna-Suleja circuit and the replacement of two faults 132KV CVT on Minna-Suleja line one and two yellow phase.

He added that the company constructed new open-air stores for outdoor equipment at Faku, replaced obsolete protection relays with modern numerical relays on 330KV and maintenance of all power transformers on the annual schedule.

Mr Sarki-Bello said that the company also replaced a 33KV underground armoured secondary cable in transformer TR7 megavolt amperes (MVA) at the Minna transmission station with the overhead conductor.

He disclosed that the company was undertaking rehabilitation work for a new 132KV from the Zungeru power station switch yard to Tegina and the construction of new control rooms at Shiroro.

Others were the replacement of old equipment by the World Bank, in-house replacement of old equipment at Jebba, and the upgrading of the Minna Sub-station with an additional 132/33KV 100 MVA transformer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TCN Shiroro region covers Shiroro, Zungeru, Jebba and Kainji transmissions, Kontagora and Yauri area.

(NAN)

