A human rights group, Human Rights Defenders, has lamented growing cases of police brutality in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

In a statement on Wednesday by its Chairperson in Ebonyi State, Sampson Nweke, the group said cases of brutality had “become so worrisomely alarming,” adding that they receive “different reports of various human rights violations” by police operatives against “innocent and unsuspecting citizens.”

“These reports range from harassments, torture, forceful transfer of money, arbitrary detention and more.

“In Abakaliki of today, people no longer sleep with two eyes closed for fear of the police. Freedom of movement and of peaceful gathering have somewhat become a crime overnight in the once fun-filled Abakaliki,” the group said.

Instances of brutality, harassment

Giving instances of the police harassment of residents, the group said a young man, simply identified as Evans, lost his life while being chased by the police officers in Abakaliki a few days ago.

Mr Evans, a 23-year 300 level student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU) was said to have had an accident and died when the officers started chasing him after spotting him driving a flashy Lexus 330 SUV.

The rights group added that, some days ago, an unidentified man from Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state reported a similar incident.

“He narrated that a team of policemen, in his words, ‘kidnapped’ his pastor’s son with eight other young men. Some of them are students of EBSU while some are business men.

“He said that the police drove them to their office and forced them to transfer all the money in their accounts, ranging from N30,000 from the poor student and 10million from others. The victims were dropped off the next day after it was confirmed that the monies had been cashed,” the group stated.

“Terrible things are happening in Ebonyi State. Normal social gatherings are now being avoided in Abakaliki for fear of unwarranted police invasion. Young men with good looks, good phones and good cars are the basic prey of the police operatives.”

Worsening cases

The Human Rights Defenders said cases of police brutality in the area increased after Augustina Ogbodo assumed office as the police commissioner in Ebonyi State.

“This is the lowest ebb of the Nigeria Police Force in Abakaliki and we are asking the police hierarchy in the state to rise to these challenges before the citizens revolt,” the group warned.

The human rights group demanded “a total and immediate stop to the resurrecting cases of unwholesome police activities in Abakaliki”.

The group asked the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ogbodo to investigate police officers in the state.

It also appealed to the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru to check the excesses of the police in the state.

“The governor should call the police to order. He should prevail on the police hierarchy to put a stop to this madness against Ebonyi people and demand a close monitoring and evaluation on the activities of the police men in Abakaliki and the state in its entirety.”

The rights group threatened to petition the inspector general of police, the national security adviser, the National Human Rights Commission and international organisations if the brutality should go on unchecked in the state.

Not the first time

Police brutality is not new in Nigeria.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for disbandment of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) of the police.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

Six officers, for instance, were caught in a viral video, in April, using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

