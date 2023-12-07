The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Thursday mourned the demise of its former secretary-general, Frank Kokori.

Mr Kokori, who would have been 80 years old today, died on 7 December following a prolonged kidney-related ailment.

The doctors confirmed Mr Kokori’s passing around 6:40 a.m., Ovumedia Tobore, one of his personal assistants, told The Nation newspaper. The aide added that Mr Kokori’s health relapsed on Monday and he was placed on life support.

NUPENG in a statement on Thursday signed by its president, Williams Akporeha, and general secretary, Afolabi Olawale, expressed condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

“The leadership of our great Union on behalf of the entire members of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), wishes to announce the news of the passing to the eternal resting abode of our former distinguished General Secretary, Comrade Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, who passed away in the early hours of Thursday 7th December 2023,” the statement said.

It said Mr Kokori was a well-known committed and dedicated defender, promoter and fighter for workers’ rights and the democratic rights of the citizens.

“He spent a life of “sacrifice” to struggle for the emancipation of the working class globally and the enthronement of democratic rule in Nigeria.

“He spent years in prison and was severely brutalised in his struggles for not only the Trade Unions but in the struggles against military rule in Nigeria,” it said.

The statement explained that his later years were spent nursing some of the vicious wounds inflicted on him in the course of those struggles.

“Yet like a great warrior he was, he still lived up to a good age before he eventually surrendered to go home for a peaceful rest after those struggles for humanity.

“We love Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori but, as humans, we have to take consolation in the great and wonderful memories he left behind for us to cherish and celebrate.

“We write to express our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families and loved ones of the late Elder Statesman.

“While the entire NUPENG family mourn the loss of a great labour icon, we also celebrate his remarkable life where he contributed to our collective struggles for the emancipation of the working people for the greater good of all and sundry,” it said.

NUPENG said Mr Kokori was also a beacon of democratic struggles in Nigeria, and he remained an advocate of democracy throughout his life.

“We take solace in the knowledge that Chief Frank Kokori has gone to be with his Maker and he is surely resting in the bosom of the Almighty God. May the soul of Chief Frank Kokori rest in peace.”

Labour leaders mourn

Some labour leaders also expressed their condolences in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

The President, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, said Mr Kokori’s death was very painful, especially at the present time of the labour movement when his wise counsel on labour issues was most needed.

Mr Okon is also the deputy president, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

“The trade union movement will miss him seriously, but his contributions to the growth and development of the trade union movement in the country can never be forgotten.

“Let me use this medium to extend my condolences to the family and the trade union movement, in particular the NUPENG family, for the loss.

“Also, I pray for the repose of the soul of the erstwhile General Secretary of NUPENG, Chief Frank Kokori; may his soul rest peacefully,” he said.

The Programme Manager, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Okeke Anya, described Mr Kokori’s death as very sad one.

“Chief Frank Kokori was not only a great labour leader, but also a great patriot, who fought for the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

“We console the family and pray that his soul rests with the Almighty,” Mr Anya said.

