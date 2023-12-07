The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi Sector Command, on Wednesday, prosecuted scores of motorists in a mobile court over various traffic offences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trials, which began early hours of the day, were part of the corps’ operation zero exercise to curb motorist excesses on the highways in Kogi.

The corps carried out the exercise at its patrol point at Banda, close to the Naval base in Lokoja, where the court officials successfully tried and fined traffic offenders.

The Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Samuel Oyedeji, said the exercise became imperative following the recklessness of some motorists that had brought about the untimely death of innocent citizens.

“The Operation Zero exercise that began December 6 in Kogi, will continue through the week, to curb the excesses of motorists on our roads.

“The mobile court is to open door for summary trial of traffic offenders to avoid delay in their prosecution.

“It’s our hope and belief that after this exercise, the traffic road crash will be reduced to the barest minimum and save travellers from untimely death and hurt,” he said.

Mr Oyedeji, however, advised motorists to always keep to traffic rules and regulations, to stay alive and save the lives of passengers.

Commenting on the exercise, a bus driver, Yahaya Isah, who was prosecuted and fined, said that though he was found guilty, he believed it was for the good of his life and those of his passengers.

“I commend FRSC for this exercise, which will go a long way in raising the consciousness of drivers on safe driving to stay alive,” Mr Isah said.

(NAN)

