The Commander of the Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, has sought the cooperation of the Nigerian military, police and other security agencies in the state in fighting crimes in the state.

Mr Adeleye said criminal elements need to be met with a united force to keep them out of the state

He spoke on Wednesday at the inter agencies Ember Patrol Training and Parade in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The exercise drew officers of the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the correctional centres, the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

The Amotekun commander, who is also the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Security Matters, said there won’t be any hiding place for criminals during the Yuletide.

He also enjoined the public to report suspicious movements in their areas to the security agencies.

“If you see something, you say something. Our distress line remains 08079999989 and we can assure you that we’ve compressed our response to distress,” he said.

“We are joining hands in the spirit of synergy to ensure that lives and property in Ondo State people are safe from any form of criminality. That is the essence of the parade and training session of today.”

He further urged the security agencies to remain united, brainstorm and team up to move the state forward.

“The Ember months patrol has been very successful and fruitful. Many criminals have been shown the way to correctional centres, majority of them have run away, but now that the December holiday is coming, they are re-strategizing and I can assure them that we will smoke them out,” he noted.

“To the criminals, Ondo State is not a place to stay for them. Kidnappers, armed robbers, thieves and other elements that serve as threats to the peace and security of the people of the state should find their way out of the State because there will be no hiding place.”

Mr Adeleye assured the people of the state that the security agencies would ensure they enjoy the yuletide and New Year holidays without fear.

“One of the ways through which you can help us achieve a crime-free society, is by reporting strange or suspicious movements in your area to us through our distress line and we can assure you of swift responses,” he added.

The corps had earlier launched its joint security patrol at the borders through the December period to stem the influx of criminals from other neighbouring states.

The Amotekun Corps depends on other security agencies because its officers do not have the authority to bear automatic weapons.

It has, however, curtailed clashes between cattle herders and farmers and cattle grazing that usually led to the clashes in Ondo State.

