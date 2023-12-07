The Katsina State Government has commenced investigation into reported irregularities in the recent recruitment of 7, 325 primary and secondary school teachers in the state.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zainab Musa-Musawa, made this known to journalists in Katsina, the state capital, after the State Executive Council meeting, on Wednesday.

The government has also announced its decision to commence the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in January 2024.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government recently recruited over 7, 325 teachers from among the applicants that sat a mandatory recruitment examination.

The commissioner said the government decided to investigate the matter after it received genuine complaints about the conduct of the exercise.

“The Katsina government has inaugurated a special committee to probe the alleged omission of qualified candidates, scoring discrepancies and other issues trailing the recruitment.

“This will enable us to grant employment offers to 22 qualified candidates omitted while striking out 152 names from the list who did not sit for the recruitment examination.

“We are also removing 11 persons from the list as they were not qualified initially,” she said.

The commissioner assured that the government would sanction the errant officials behind the recruitment scandal.

“Governor Radda will not take it lightly with anybody found guilty of indiscipline or engaging in acts contravening administrative regulations,” she said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Finance, Bishir Tanimu, said the government will operate the TSA for the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies as of January 2024.

He said that a private consulting firm, Rent Take, has been engaged to coordinate the TSA implementation for six months, and train personnel and administrators to take over after its exit.

According to the commissioner, the initiative would ensure total control of all revenue coming into the state government coffers, thereby blocking financial leakages.

(NAN)

