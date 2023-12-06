The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, has called for a thorough investigation into the military drone airstrike on residents of Tundun Biri village in Kaduna State.

Mr Jibrin made the call in a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir.

A military drone ‘mistakenly’ attacked civilians on Sunday at Tundun Biri, a community in Igabi Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said about 85 people were buried on Monday and 65 persons were injured in the attack.

The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the attack. On Tuesday, the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, paid a condolence visit to the community.

Also on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu, ordered an investigation into the drone attack.

Mr Jibrin, while reacting to the incident, urged authorities of security agencies in the country to investigate the airstrike thoroughly.

He appealed to the relatives of the victims and residents of the Tundun Biri not to resort to violence but to remain calm.

The deputy senate president expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and the Kaduna State government.

“In this trying time, I stand in solidarity with the affected families and the entire community. I assure them of my commitment to supporting efforts that will prevent the recurrence of such incidents. I pray for a smooth recovery of the injured who are currently undergoing medical treatment”.

Senate army committee sympathises

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Abdulaziz Yar’adua, also sympathised with

families of the victims of the military airstrike.

Mr Yar’adua said the incident is a piece of evidence that the federal government needs to revamp and reposition the Nigerian Army.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent drone strikes carried out by the Nigerian Army, which tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“Our deepest commiserations extend firstly to the good people of Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government, the people and government of Kaduna State, and Nigerians generally,

“The recent tragic drone strikes on Tudun Biri Village, Kaduna State, further highlights the urgency and importance of our ongoing work to revamp and reposition the Nigerian Army,” Mr Yar’adua said.

The army committee chairman commended the Nigerian Army for taking responsibility for the attack.

“We commend the Nigerian Army for taking responsibility and thank the Minister of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chief of Army Staff for the timely visit to the community and commitments made to ensure that a thorough investigation is carried out. Also, we thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sending a delegation and commiserating with the victims of the unfortunate incident.”

The Senate, on Friday, suspended plenary sessions till 19 December to work on the 2024 Budget.

