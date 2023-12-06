The Convener, Hope Alive Initiative for Africa, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday, visited the Medium Security Custodial Centres, Kuje, in commemoration of his 8th Anniversary on the throne of his fathers.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Centre, Assistant Superintendent of Corrections (ASC), Samuel Duza, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The monarch said that his visit was necessitated by his empathy for humanity and his belief in giving a second chance to people to correct their mistakes.

He expressed joy over the warm reception accorded him and his wife on this special occasion, and urged inmates not to see their incarceration as the end of life, rather they should see it as an opportunity to turn a new leaf.

According to him, “I am here for the real people who need hope, your condition today will be history tomorrow, so don’t give up.”

The Ooni, who secured the release of five inmates through payment of their fines, admonished other inmates to be of good behaviour, comport themselves in line with the rules of the custodial centre and forgive themselves.

He promised to support the inmates’ rehabilitation programmes by giving materials to aid their skills acquisition programme.

In her speech, the deputy convener of Hope Alive Initiative for Africa, Temitope Ogunwusi, said that the visit was not only to celebrate the remarkable reign of his majesty but to reflect on societal issues.

According to her, “we are reminded of the power of forgiveness, redemption and second chance.”

She applauded the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the correctional service authorities for doing a great job in the reformation and reintegration of the inmates’.

The Controller General, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, appreciated the Ooni and his wife for choosing Kuje Custodial Centre to show their benevolence.

Mr Nababa assured them of the service’s commitment to the full implementation of its mandate of reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

The CGC, represented by the Controller of Corrections in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ajibogun Olatubosun, admonished the discharged inmates to be good ambassadors of the centre in their future endeavours.

The highlight of the event was the exhibition of items produced by inmates of the facility.

(NAN)

