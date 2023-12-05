The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has declared an opening on its bench, calling on eligible candidates from Borno State to apply for the position.

Appointment to the bench of federal courts like the industrial court is based on a quota system that is in place to ensure equal representation of various states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The current opening on the court’s bench is for Borno State, according to the court.

The court, which has its divisions spread across the country, has the exclusive jurisdiction to adjudicate on employee-employer disputes in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in a statement on Monday, called on its members from the state to apply for the opening in the court.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Lawal, said in a statement that the call for application from eligible candidates from Borno State, followed the information provided by the president of the court, Benedict Kanyip.

The association asked its members from Borno State, who are suitably qualified and are interested in serving on the court’s bench, to submit an expression of interest to the national secretariat of the NBA on or before 10 December.

It also said chairpersons of the applicants’ NBA branches should write to attest to their suitability for the position.

It added that the name of applicants would be published and the association would request comments from its members about the applicants before they would be invited for a screening interview.

Below is the NBA’s full statement:

*APPOINTMENT OF ADDITIONAL ONE (1) JUDGE FOR THE NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL COURT OF NIGERIA: CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST*

The Honourable President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has requested the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to recommend suitably qualified persons of BORNO STATE origin, to be considered for appointment to the bench of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from Borno State, who are suitably qualified and are interested in serving on the National Industrial Court of Nigeria bench, are enjoined to submit an Expression of Interest to the National Secretariat of the NBA on or before 10 December 2023. All correspondences should be addressed to:

The President

Nigerian Bar Association

c/o Ayodeji Oni, Esq.

Head, Legal Services Department Nigerian Bar Association

National Secretariat

Plot 1101 Cadastral Zone A00

Central Business District

Abuja.

The expressions of interest should include the following attached thereto:

*A copy of the Applicant’s Curriculum Vitae

*A copy of the Applicant’s Call to Bar Certificate

*Evidence of payment of Bar Practicing Fees (BPF) as and when due, for the past 10 years

*Evidence of payment of NBA Branch Dues as and when due, for the past 10 years

*Evidence of attendance at Conferences of the NBA

*Evidence of membership of Sections or Fora of the NBA

*Certified true copies of at least 5 Judgments in contested cases conducted and/or delivered by the applicant within the 5 years preceding the application.

*A letter of good standing from the Chairman of the applicant’s Branch confirming that he or she possesses the qualities set out in Rule 4(4)(1)(a), (b) and (d) of the National Judicial Council Guidelines for the Appointment of Judicial Officers for Superior Courts of Record as reproduced hereunder:

“In all cases:

a) Good character and reputation, diligence and hard work, honesty, integrity and sound knowledge of the law and consistent adherence to professional ethics;

As may be applicable:

b) Active successful practice at the Bar, including satisfactory presentation of cases in Court as a Legal Practitioner either in private practice or as a Legal Officer in any Public Service;

c) Credible record of teaching law, legal research in a reputable University and publication of legal works…”

Please note that candidates to be recommended are those who have considerable knowledge and experience in the law and practice of industrial relations and employment conditions in Nigeria, which knowledge and practice must be verifiable.

Upon receipt of the expressions of interest, the National Secretariat shall publish the names of the interested candidates and request comments thereon from members of the NBA. The candidates will thereafter be invited for a screening interview.

Akorede Habeeb Lawal

National Publicity Secretary

