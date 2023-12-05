The Anambra State Government has begun a two-day training for Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers, to prevent the spread of diphtheria and other communicable diseases to the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Afam Obidike, while declaring the training open on Tuesday in Awka, said the training was necessary based on the growing concerns over the current outbreak of diphtheria in some states.

Mr Obidike, a medical doctor, said that no fewer than 11,000 suspected cases had been recorded in the country and the state needed to put precautionary measures in place.

According to him, the surveillance officers were drawn from the 21 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner said that the training was part of the government’s steadfast response to the diphtheria outbreaks occurring in various states in the country.

“The officers will be equipped with preventive skills and techniques on how to collect samples of any outbreak in their respective council areas and notify the relevant ministry or agency for prompt action.

“This is necessary, especially at this harmattan period, where some respiratory tract infections could be high.

“We adopted this measure when the state witnessed monkeypox, Lassa fever, yellow fever and measles. We used the measure to identify diseases and have it treated or quarantined,” he said.

The commissioner urged the officers to take the training seriously for the good of the residents.

Earlier, the state’s epidemiologist, Chima Emembolu, said the training was solely sponsored by the state government without any support from any health partners in Nigeria and beyond.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo released funds so that we can be proactive and put measures in place to prevent the spread of diphtheria to the state as well as respond promptly to any disease outbreak.

“We appreciate the state government for the support,” he said.

(NAN)

