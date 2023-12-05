Nduka Obaigbena, chairman of the ThisDay/Arise Media Group will receive the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd edition of the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence on Sunday in Lagos.

In the letter of notification signed by DAME Trustee, Lanre Idowu, the organisers cite his advocacy and commitment to a free, strong, and enterprising media, his unwavering defence of free expression and of the media, and his uncommon genius as qualities that recommend him for the award.

“As an entrepreneur, you have provided jobs for numerous people in the media industry. As a professional, you have trained many leaders in the media,” the letter reads.

Mr Obaigbena is a recipient of the national honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and the highest journalistic honour of the fellowship of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (FNGE).

Two other journalists, Emeka Izeze, former managing director and editor in chief of the Guardian Newspapers Ltd. and Mike Awoyinfa, former managing director and editor in chief of Sun Publishing Ltd, will also receive the DAME honorary fellowships for sustained positive contributions in the media.

Both have been line editors, title editors, and columnists before attaining the professional recognition of the fellowship of the Guild of Editors.

Fifteen media houses will, however, vie for honours at the awards ceremony, established in 1991 to enhance professionalism in the media by rewarding outstanding talent and enterprise. Prizes will be given in such areas of media work as reporting, commentary, and design.

Aside from honouring individuals and organisations with career-boosting recognitions, the awards promote a culture of appreciation through which genuine achievers are honoured, and also provide media scholars and professionals, policy formulators, and regulators with the welcome annual feedback on the state of media practice.

In all, 52 nominations have been made in various categories from which will emerge the overall winners.

Lanre Idowu, FNGE

DAME Secretariat

05-12-2023

