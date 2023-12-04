The All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed indefinitely the inauguration of five committees it constituted recently.

The decision to postpone the inauguration of the committees was taken on Monday at the 138th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting of the party at its national secretariat.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, announced the indefinite postponement of the inauguration while briefing journalists on the outcome of the NWC meeting.

The leadership of the party last week set up five committees for the party, namely the committees on establishment; finance; publicity; intergovernmental; and reconciliation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, declined the nomination to serve on the committee.

The billionaire stated that the party did not consult him before announcing his name as a member of the finance committee.

According to Mr Morka, the party has now postponed the inauguration of all the committees till further notice.

“Inauguration of the standing committees of the party scheduled to be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, has been postponed until further notice,” Mr Morka said.

The party did not give any reason for the postponement.

Party condemns attack on Kogi REC’s residence

The APC also condemned the attack on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Kogi State, Gabriel Longpet.

On Friday, some unknown gunmen attacked the residence of Mr Longpet. However, the security personnel engaged the gunmen in a gun battle for over 30 minutes and repelled the attack.

According to INEC, no life was lost in the attack and security agencies have deployed additional personnel.

Mr Morka said the party “calls on law enforcement authorities to expeditiously investigate, arrest and bring perpetrators to justice.”

