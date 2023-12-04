Students of the University of Calabar in Cross River State, South-south Nigeria have protested the over 100 per cent increase in tuition fees announced by the institution’s management.

The students, who assembled at the entrance of the university’s campus could be seen chanting songs and waving leaves in a short video posted on Facebook.

The university spokesperson, Eyo Effiong, who confirmed the protest to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning, promised to provide details after the situation is brought under control.

Mr Effiong had in a statement on Friday announced an increment in the institution’s tuition fees, a decision he said was taken by the university Senate at its emergency meeting.

“The Registrar called on students to take note of the new charges and commence registration using the new template which has been uploaded on the University payment portal,” Mr Effiong said on Friday.

The increment which affects all undergraduate students takes effect from the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions.

READ ALSO:

Increment

Before the increment, the average tuition fees for students in the institution depending on the department, were N64,050 for new students, N52,050 for final-year students and N49,500 for returning students.

But with the increment, the management almost tripled tuition fees, particularly for those studying science courses.

For instance, fees for students offering science courses have been increased to N155,000, N125,000 and N148,000 respectively for freshers, returning students and final-year students.

Similarly, students studying non-science courses are expected to pay N111,000, 91,500 and 114,000 respectively for freshers, returning and final-year students.

Justifying the hike, Mr Effiong said the Senate decision was “necessitated by the current economic realities and the need to maintain the academic standard which the institution is known for.”

