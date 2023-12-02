The Court Appeal in Lagos State has reaffirmed Alex Otti as the validly elected governor of Abia State.

Mr Otti of the Labour Party (LP) was declared the winner of the governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 22 March.

He polled 175,466 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 88,529 votes in the election.

However, Mr Ahiwe, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Ikechi Emenike, separately challenged the victory at the tribunal.

The tribunal, on 6 October, dismissed the petitions filed by Messrs Ahiwe and Emenike and affirmed Mr Otti’s election.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, the PDP and APC candidates separately filed petitions at the appeal court to challenge the tribunal’s judgment.

Judgment

Delivering judgment on Saturday, a three-member panel of judges dismissed the appeals by the candidates and reaffirmed the election of Mr Otti, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Kazie Uko.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Kano had, in May, declared the votes polled by the Abia Mr Otti, in the 18 March governorship election as wasted, but refused to nullify the certificate of return issued to him as the winner of the poll.

Mr Uko said in the statement which was forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES that the Court of Appeal in Lagos State held that the judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano, and the reasons for discountenancing it does not form part of the “ratio decidendi” of the case.

“All arguments in respect of it, are deemed otiose and suffer the fate of striking out,” the statement quoted the court as saying.

The court further struck out a petition regarding Mr Otti’s membership of the LP, saying such were pre-election matters, according to the statement.

It subsequently dismissed the appeals with a cost of N1 million awarded against the appellants and in favour of the respondents (Mr Otti, INEC and LP).

PDP reacts

Reacting, the PDP in Abia State, in a statement on Saturday by its Vice Chairperson and spokesperson, Abraham Amah, asked its members and supporters to remain calm over the judgment.

“We call on members of the PDP, our numerous supporters and sympathisers, and the good people of Abia State to remain steadfast, calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and put our hope and trust in God and the judiciary as we explore the options available to us,” Mr Amah said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

