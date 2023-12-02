The Borno State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC} has arrested 42 youths suspected to have committed various offences.

The state’s commandant, Musa Boyi, disclosed this while parading the suspects before the journalists at the command’s headquarters in Maiduguri on Saturday.

“The command has arrested 42 suspects for committing various offences capable of breaching the relative peace in the state.

“The suspects mostly youths were arrested for committing vandalism, selling of scrap metals popularly called ‘ajaokuta’, employment scam, illegal mining, forgery and impersonation.

“Out of the number, fourteen of the suspects were arrested for vandalism of critical national assets and engaging in metal scrap business already banned by the state government”, Mr Boyi said.

He said the command has also intercepted a truckload of scrap iron being moved from the metropolis to a neighbouring state.

He said four suspects including the driver of the truck were arrested.

Among those paraded were seven people alleged to have engaged in the forgery of token cards for palliatives giving to residents by the state government recently.

“The Governor in one of the security meeting, gave a marching order for the banning of all ajaokuta businesses within the space of Borno State.

“But some outlaws continued to violate the law which breaches the security of the state. Quite a number of those arrested are going to be prosecuted according to the law.

“Sixteen suspects were also arrested for gangsterism, terrorising innocent members of the public”, he said.

He explained that personnel of the command recovered dangerous weapons from the suspects including knives and daggers.

He warned officers of the command to distance themselves from collecting bribe from those seeking employment into the NSCDC or be dealt with.

