John Kalu, a former commissioner for information in Abia State, has responded to claims by the state governor, Alex Otti over his (Otti’s) refusal to move into the new Government House in the state.

Mr Kalu served under the administration of former governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu, who exited office on 29 May after two terms.

PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday published how Mr Otti was running the government from his country home outside of Umuahia, after abandoning a newly built multi-billion naira Government House and the old Government House —- all within the state capital.

Lawyers told this newspaper that Mr Otti’s action was not illegal but raised questions about the use or abandonment of public properties.

The governor’s decision to operate from his private residence in his village has placed financial burden on the Abia State Government with at least nearly N2 million spent monthly for fueling of vehicles of the state government officials who travel to the village for meetings, findings by this newspaper showed.

Mr Otti, through his spokesperson, Kazie Uko, on Tuesday while conducting reporters around the new government House in the state, defended his operation from private residence.

The governor, whose action followed the PREMIUM TIMES’ report, had described the report as a product of “mischief.”

But Mr Kalu, in a statement on Thursday, described the governor’s action and response as “media propaganda,” saying the publication by PREMIUM TIMES was a “product of independent findings from a painstaking investigation” which was carried out in October.

The former commissioner said, given that the newspaper’s reporter had contacted those connected to the issue including himself and Mr Uko during the investigation in October, it was improper for the governor to suggest that Mr Ikpeazu administration was behind the publication.

“Claiming that Ikpeazu found out something in November and sent whoever to attack Otti is too childish even by the very low standard of honesty associated with the Otti administration,” he said.

Mr Kalu criticised Mr Otti for claiming Mr Ikpeazu’s administration commissioned and handed over the new Government House to him (Otti) without completing it.

“As can be seen in some of these pictures taken on May 28th 2023, Ikpeazu handed over a beautiful new Government House Complex meant to accommodate the governor who in turn may wish to erect other structures to suit his elitist and champagne lifestyle.

“As at the time of handing over to Otti we knew a day like this would come and decided to archive video recordings and still pictures of what was handed over to him, and anyone can see the images for them to confirm the actual state of what was handed over,” he said.

The former commissioner alleged that Mr Otti “deliberately allowed the complex to go into disrepair and lack of maintenance” because the governor “does not want to touch anything associated with Ikpeazu.”

He said, contrary to the governor’s claims, Mr Ikpeazu lived at the old Government House during his eight years as Abia governor before completing the new Government House.

Mr Kalu said it was strange that Mr Otti would admit that the new Government House project was started by Mr Ikpeazu’s predecessor, but still blame him (Ikpeazu) for erecting the new Government House structure that “does not meet his (Ikpeazu’s) personal high taste.”

“If Otti does not like Ikpeazu’s new Government House, he can at least be modest enough to live and work from the old Government House while fixing it to his very luxurious taste,” he stated.

“For the information of members of the public, there is a presidential lodge at the old Government House that Otti could have stayed in while fixing the main Governor’s Lodge to his high taste.”

Alleged diversion of N500 million to private pocket

Mr Kalu said it was “laughable” that Mr Otti claims he found a document showing Mr Ikpeazu allegedly diverted N500 million belonging to the state to his private pocket, but was yet to prove the allegation.

The former commissioner said the fact that the governor had not petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the allegation despite repeated threats to do so, was a testament that “there is no substance” in his claims against the former governor.

He said it was ironical that Mr Otti said he preferred to run his government from private residence to save costs, when the Abia State Third Quarter (July – September) 2023 Budget Performance Report showed he spent about N927 million on meals as well as honorarium/sitting allowances within three months.

