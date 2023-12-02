The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has announced a five-day power outage in some parts of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

The EEDC spokesperson, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ezeh explained that the power outage was as a result of a planned maintenance of its facility in the state.

He said the planned outage will take place from 2 December to 6 December.

“As a result of this planned maintenance, the 60 MVA power transformer at the GCM station will be shut down for the days the maintenance will last,” he said.

The spokesperson said residents under Ogbaru District and some parts of Onitsha District will be affected by the outage.

“Consequently, all customers fed by these feeders which include the whole of Atani, Bida, Main Market, Iweka, Fegge and its adjoining estates as well as all our heavy-industrial clusters within Ogbaru, will be out of supply for the period of the outage,” Mr Ezeh stated.

“We regret the inconveniences this development will cause our esteemed customers and assure them that we will be on standby for supply restoration once the maintenance is completed.”

He assured that the distribution company was committed to providing the residents with quality service delivery.

EEDC distributes electricity to five states in the South-east, including Anambra State.

