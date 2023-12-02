A section of Ahmadu Bello University’s Senate Building at the Samaru Main Campus, Zaria, has been gutted by fire, a statement has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a small room housing an electrical Distribution Board (DB) at the ground floor of the Senate building was affected.

Auwalu Umar, the Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the university, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday.

Mr Umar said the fire started around 4:15 p.m. and its cause could not be immediately ascertained, adding that no injuries or casualties have been recorded.

He added that the Distribution Board and some obsolete public address systems were consumed by the fire.

“The timely intervention of the University firefighters and security personnel saved the situation. In fact, power has since been restored to the building,” he said.

The statement said that the Vice-Chancellor, Kabiru Bala, a professor, was at the scene of the incident along with some management staff and sympathisers.

Furthermore, the university management has raised a team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire, it stated.

(NAN)

