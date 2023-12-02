The president of the ongoing 28th meeting of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28), Sultan Al-Jaber, on Friday, urged world leaders to see climate finance as an economic programme rather than a burden.

The COP28 president gave the remark while speaking at the ‘Transforming Climate Finance Leader’ event at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai on Friday.

“We must recognise the economic opportunities of climate investments. We must start changing the narrative of climate finance. It can no longer be seen as a burden, it should be seen as a new economic programme,” Mr Al-Jaber said.

He said energy transition is the biggest economic opportunity since the first industrial revolution.

Mr Al-Jaber explained that seizing that opportunity makes both business sense and climate sense.

“Poor growth, poor climate,” he added.

He said: “What we(nations) need is a giant leap into the future, in a way that makes sense, and a way that addresses the problem and addresses the real world, through real and practical solutions.”

Nigeria’s COP28 priorities

One of Nigeria’s priorities at this year’s COP28 is to galvanise potential finances that will help to drive its ambitious Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and green growth in the country.

Nigeria expects to spend $1.9 trillion between 2022 and 2060 to meet the targets of the ETP across five sectors.

Nigeria, like most oil-producing countries, often touts gas (a lesser evil) as a transition fuel but lacks the infrastructure to deliver on that.

On Friday, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said Nigeria has a comparative advantage in attracting and harnessing potential investments into the country based on funds being pledged by high-income countries at COP.

“This is the time for us (Nigeria) to harness the investments that are potentially out there. We must grab a slice of that $100 million Germany is promising,” she said.

The WTO official said Nigeria needs to begin serious work on its Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

Effective climate finance

Friday and Saturday have been dedicated to the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS). At the ongoing summit, global leaders have announced a cohesive vision to ensure climate finance is more available, accessible and affordable.

“Transforming climate finance is key to achieving the climate progress we need,” the organisers said.

At the WCAS, several pledges were made by countries to increase climate action globally. The World Bank Group noted that they are committed to increasing its climate finance target to $40 billion by 2025, with 50 per cent voting for climate mitigation and adaptation respectively.

The World Bank Group President, Ajay Banga, also announced an ambitious target of 45 per cent of WBC’s finance to climate related projects by 2025.

Similarly, during the summit, the Green Climate Fund, Allied Climate Partners and Allianz Global Investors collectively announced to mobilise $5 billion through several unique blended finance structures.

This brought together philanthropies, development finance institutions, and the private and public sectors, to turbocharge the climate transition in emerging economies.

The French government also announced €100 million commitment to Loss and Damage. This is to help to accelerate climate action across communities most vulnerable to climate change.

“We are encouraged to see global leaders raising ambition and unlocking vital funding to ensure a transformational COP28,” the COP28 president noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

