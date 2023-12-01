A former Governor of Ogun, Olusegun Osoba, and several other dignitaries on Thursday in Ibadan showered encomiums on retired journalist Folu Olamiti for his impact in the Nigerian media space.

Mr Osoba, who was Chairman of the public presentation of Mr Olamiti’s book, “A Peep into the Past”, spoke highly of him and commended his ability to balance his religious and work life.

“I want to thank all of you that were here today to honour a great man.

“Folu Olamiti is different. How he manages to be a good Christian and a very active member of the Anglican Communion, I don’t understand.

“This is because for we journalists, Sunday is the most difficult day for us because there are no activities on Sundays and you must produce paper for Monday. How he manages to do that is extraordinary.

“I have a high regard and respect for him,” Osoba said.

In his remarks, the publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, noted that it was important to mentor others as exhibited by the author in the media space.

He said: “God has given him the grace of staying relevant and I am here to congratulate him, and to offer my encouragement that when you are good you must encourage others.

“The reason our country sometimes can be the way it is, is because we don’t encourage good people and Uncle Folu is a very good man. I want to thank him for mentoring me like he mentored so many people.

“It is not always easy but he is able to do it effortlessly.”

Also, an Ibadan High Chief, Lekan Alabi, who is the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland, extolled the virtues of the author.

Mr Alabi said he met Mr Olamiti in 1973, a time when the journalism of that time reflected the level of people’s intelligence and physical appearance.

In his goodwill message, Yinka Fasuyi, a Chief in Ijesaland, eulogised Mr Olamiti for sharing his life’s work and opinion with the public.

He urged media practitioners to be up and doing in fulfilling the ethos of their profession.

In his review of the book, Femi Adesina, a former media aide of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, said the 303-page 12-chapter book contained the author’s memoirs, articles and reports.

He said the book unravelled insights into the life of the late sage and politician, Obafemi Awolowo, and other dignitaries in Nigeria, as well as the lives of lowly people.

Mr Adesina said the book contained essays by Mr Olamiti on restructuring Nigeria, foreign issues and Idanre land in Ondo State, as well as his days in the Nigerian Tribune newspapers and the ICPC.

“Are you proud of where you hail from? Do you contribute to its development? Let us all take a cue from Olamiti,” the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said.

While responding to the remarks, Mr Olamiti not only appreciated all who made the book’s presentation a reality but all those who have supported him at one point or the other in life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the author retired from the Tribune Group of Newspapers where he worked for 32 years.

He was at the ICPC for 10 years and has now been working with the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) for the past eight years on media-related activities.

.(NAN)

