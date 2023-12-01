The 2024 budget has passed second reading at the Senate.

The senators voted to pass the appropriation bill on Friday after debating its general principles for two days.

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, presented the budget of N27.5 trillion to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The proposed budget passed first reading at the Senate and House of Representatives shortly after the session.

The two chambers of the National Assembly commenced debate on the general principles of the bill on Wednesday.

Debate

When the debate resumed on Friday, Salihu Mustapha (APC, Kwara Central) urged President Tinubu to prioritise agriculture in 2024.

He called for local manufacturing of agricultural products in the country.

“In lending my voice to the beautiful encomiums on the budget. I would like to draw our attention to agriculture. We must pay more attention to ensure that agriculture takes a better place in this budget. Let us look into skill acquisition, so we can produce what we eat,” Mr Mustapha said.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) argued that the proposed budget does not indicate interest of the federal government on construction of roads.

Mr Dickson, a former governor of Bayelsa State, urged lawmakers to allocate more funds for the construction of roads in the country. He also called for the completion of the East-West road in the Niger Delta.

“This government by what they have presented is not committed to road projects. This National Assembly should use its powers to provide more funds to complete the East-West road.”

He also advised President Tinubu to fund the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“I want to call on Mr President to use this budget to fund the NDDC. But in all, the budget is an ambitious one.”

Emmanuel Udende (APC, Benue North-east) said the sectoral allocations in the budget are better than previous budgets presented by former presidents.

“There are more merits in the budget than demerits. The percentage allocated to capital is better than the last,” Mr Udende said.

Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) said the proposed budget does not address challenges of the power sector.

“The budget does not have anything without power. In the main budget itself, what was put for power was just three per cent of the total percent of the budget,” he said.

After the debate, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, put it to vote for the second reading. Majority of the senators voted in support through voice vote.

Mr Jibrin thereafter referred the budget to the Senate Committee on Appropriation for further legislative action. He also directed the committee to report back to the upper chamber on 19 December.

