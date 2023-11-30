Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the private sector forms an integral half of the crucial foundation that holds the Nigerian government.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu is committed to creating an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and innovation.

This, according to him, explains why the president’s vision for Nigeria is grounded in eight priority areas, including poverty eradication, economic growth, job creation, and equitable access to capital.

The vice president spoke on Thursday while commissioning some projects, including the Ijele 93.1 FM Radio Station, Phase Two of the SEOF Touch-a-Life Housing Project and the AEMSL Meter Factory, in Anambra State.

“This gathering is a reminder that the private sector forms the other half of the government’s crucial foundation. Whatever innovation we design, whatever ideas we explore, whatever interests we pursue, we cannot achieve our objectives if those for whom they are targeted are not carried along or in tune with our agenda.

“I am utterly proud to be here today, honoured and excited to witness the commissioning of these landmark projects. I am convinced that each of us understands the urgency of our collective actions.”

Mr Shettima commended Anambra State for its private sector-driven development, even as he pledged the federal government’s support in addressing the state’s ecological challenges.

Noting that Anambra State has emerged as a critical pillar in Nigeria’s economic future, VP Shettima also praised Governor Charles Soludo for his understanding of the importance of a thriving private sector.

He added that Mr Soludo has demonstrated “vast understanding of our economic dynamics, not just refined in academic chambers but forged in the crucible of real-world challenges.”

Mr Shettima also commended Emeka Offor, the Chairman of Chrome Group and Founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), for his contributions to the development of Anambra State.

Acknowledging Mr Offor’s “innovation, determination, and audacious vision,” the VP said his investments in the state have helped to create jobs, improve infrastructure and provide essential services to the people of the state.

“Dr. Emeka Offor is a shining example of what can be achieved when the private sector and the government work together. He is a true patriot who is committed to making Nigeria a better place,” he noted.

Shedding more light on the private sector’s crucial role in nation-building, the vice president said the hope the Tinubu administration promised to renew can only be realised in an environment that makes it easier to translate the ideas of pace-setting individuals like Mr Offor into action.

Mr Shettima continued: “The profound partnership between the federal government and each state remains an indispensable cornerstone.

“I assure you that commitment knows no bounds when fostering an environment ripe for entrepreneurial growth and innovation. For it is in the nurturing embrace of this collaborative effort that the delicate balance between public and private sectors resonates, defining the trajectory of successful nations.”

The vice president also had an aerial view of some gully erosion sites in the state and was briefed on the state government’s efforts to address the problem which has caused widespread damage to infrastructure and farmlands in Anambra State.

Mr Shettima pledged the federal government’s support to the state government’s efforts to address the problem of erosion. He said that the federal government will provide financial and technical assistance to the state to implement solutions to this problem.

The VP restated federal government’s continued support for Anambra State’s economic development, saying the government will work with the state to address challenges such as gully erosion and improve road infrastructure.

“Anambra State is crucial to the economy of this country, and we are going to ensure interventions in this state, from economic support to infrastructure development, are geared towards sustaining its place as an industrial and economic powerhouse.

“We are aware of the daunting challenge of gully erosion with which the state grapples, a consequence of its loose ferallitic soil. We are aware of the communities that this menacing force has encroached upon. We are aware of the lives and livelihoods it has devastated and threatened.

“We are also going to make our interventions in boosting our road infrastructure projects stand as tangible testaments to our commitment to connect the South-East with other sub-regions of our beloved country.

“These initiatives aim not only to bridge geographical distances but also to knit together the diversity of our nation, fostering prosperity the people deserve,” he said.

The vice president was received on arrival in the state by Mr Soludo; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; the Senator representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh; Imo West senator, Osita Izunaso, and Mr Offor, among others.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

30th November, 2023

