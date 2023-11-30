World leaders and climate activists, on Thursday, commenced the 28th meeting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The summit is billed to run from 30 November to 12 December.

The Conference is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nation Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). States (countries) that are parties to the convention send representatives/delegates to COP, where they review the convention’s implementation and any other legal instruments adopted at COP meetings. They also make decisions necessary to promote the effective implementation of the convention, including institutional and administrative arrangements.

Nigeria is one of the signatories to the Paris Agreement. Its delegates are on the ground to advance conversations on its priorities towards achieving the ambitious climate change targets enshrined in its Nationally Determined Contribution document submitted to the UNFCCC.

According to the UNFCCC, over 70,000 delegates worldwide are expected to converge on the gleaming Emirati city of Dubai.

This year’s summit is expected to feature some contentious issues. Among these would be discussions on whether to phase out fossil fuels and how to sustainably finance the energy transition agenda in developing countries.

During a pre-COP workshop in Abuja last week, the Director General of Nigeria’s Climate Change Council, Salisu Dahiru, said that a key focus of the delegation at COP this year will be pushing to see loss and damage fund operationalisation and secure finances for the implementation of the country’s ambitious Energy Transition Plan.

Establishing a Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 in Egypt last year was one of the laudable outcomes reached by the parties.

Meanwhile, for the first time in COP history, an assessment of the parties’ performance (global stocktake) towards curbing global warming will be finalised.

This year, the COP28 presidency has stated that the summit will be anchored on four key pillars: fast-tracking a just and orderly energy transition; fixing climate finance; focusing on people, lives and livelihoods (loss and damage); and underpinning everything at COP with full inclusivity.

The ceremonial opening of the COP28 Plenary began at 14:00 hours (11:00 a.m. Nigeria time).

PREMIUM TIMES reporters are on the ground in Dubai to provide updates as events unfold.

Below are pictures of what Nigeria’s Pavillion looks like in Dubai and where several side events and fireside chats are scheduled to take place.

