In managing farmers-herders conflicts in Kano State, the state government has initiated the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project, (KSADP) designed as a multifaceted food security, poverty alleviation, job creation, and conflict mitigation approach.

The State Project Coordinator of the KSADP, Ibrahim Muhammad, made this known while hosting the Zamfara State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Kabiru Moyi, at the project office in Kano on Wednesday, said Ameen Yassar, the Project Communication Specialist

Mr Ibrahim announced that within the next few days, the KSADP will award a contract for the survey, demarcation, gazetting, and documentation of stock routes across Kano state.

“Presently, Kano State has 1,450 kilometres of major stock routes and 500 kilometres of minor stock routes, many of which have been blocked by farms or infrastructure, forcing herdsmen to traverse through farms to reach water or grazing areas, leading to violent clashes with farmers.

“There is a need to integrate the traditional stock routes used by herdsmen and grazing areas in the Action Plans and interventions by governments and development partners, as part of moves to ensure lasting peace in the country.

“Other interventions initiated by the KSADP to consolidate the Stock route issue is the development of Dansoshiya grazing reserve, an ongoing project, which is a model in Nigeria for settling herdsmen in one location, to enhance peace, socialisation and economic growth in addition to addressing rural-urban drift.

“The project is also into commercial and small scale fodder development, crop residue utilisation for animal feed, annual free livestock vaccination, construction and equipping of the first state-owned Veterinary Reference Laboratory in Northern Nigeria as well as the construction of 100 milk collection centres across Kano state, the official said.

Mr Ibrahim said KSADP will support the government of Zamfara State towards developing agro-pastoral systems especially interventions aimed at addressing incessant farmers-herdsmen conflicts in the North-west state.

In his remark, Mr Moyi said he visited the project office to learn more about the KSADP, to be able to develop a concept note for possible implementation of a similar project by the Zamfara State Government.

“We are determined to emulate Kano to address the challenges facing our state so when we start a similar initiative, we will request the cooperation of the Project Management Unit of KSADP to succeed,” Mr Moyi said.

KSADP is funded by the Lives and Livelihoods Fund (LLF), which is a US$ 2.5 billion development initiative launched in 2016 and funded by an unprecedented global coalition including the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Gate Foundation among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

