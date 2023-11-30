Suspected armed robbers on Wednesday shot dead the Director of Finance and Accounts of Ogun State Governor’s Office, Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Mr Oyekanmi was said to be returning from a bank when he was waylaid by the gunmen on a bridge near a Nigerian National Petrol Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) filling station in Abeokuta, the state capital.

After the gunmen escaped from the scene, the victim was taken by onlookers to the General Hospital, Ijaiye, within the vicinity of the attack, but was later pronounced dead.

The state government on Wednesday confirmed the development through a statement by Lekan Adeniran, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun.

But the government was silent on whether the armed robbers found money on Mr Oyekanmi.

In the statement, the governor commiserated with the family of the slain official.

“Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the family of Mr Taiwo Oyekanmi, the late Director of Finance and Accounts, in the office of the Governor, who was killed in cold blood by suspected armed robbers on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the state capital,” the statement read.

‘‘Oyekanmi was on official assignment within the metropolis when he met his untimely death in the hands of his assailants. I was devastated and extremely shocked upon receiving news of the cold-blooded murder of Oyekanmi, in the hands of criminal elements and enemies of our State.

“It is indeed a collosal loss for our administration to have lost such dedicated, truthful, and diligent official; his assailants have murdered sleep and will be flushed out immediately from wherever they might be hiding.

‘‘I have directed all security agencies in the State to smoke the criminals out instantly and make them to face the full wrath of the law. I therefore want to assure the entire workforce and residents in the state that never will such calamity befall our dear state again.

“I pray for the repose of his soul and for God’s protection over the family he left behind. Obviously, he is going to be sorely missed by his relatives, colleagues and the government he meritoriously served till death,” the statement read.

Meanwhile the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, on Wednesday evening, led a government delegation to the home of the deceased to commiserate with his family.

