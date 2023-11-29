Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the payment of N15,000 allowance to civil servants and N10,000 allowance to pensioners in the state to mitigate the impact of subsidy removal.

Mr Adeleke made this known in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, and made available to journalists on Wednesday in Osogbo.

He said the action was in continuation of his commitment to workers’ welfare and fulfilment of a pledge for the gradual rollout of palliative measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

“On the first day of my second year in office, I unveiled this wage award and reaffirmed our five-point agenda which has workers’ welfare as number one item,” Mr Adeleke said.

The governor’s approval was conveyed in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building, which disclosed a N15,000 wage award for workers and N10,000 for pensioners.

The circular, signed by Sunday Fadele, a permanent secretary in the ministry, said that the award would run for six months beginning from December.

“Sequel to the negotiation meetings and interactions with labour movements and representatives of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Governor Adeleke has approved a monthly payment of N15,000 to each active worker and N10,000 to each pensioner.

“These are palliatives to assuage the pains being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government.”

The governor pledged the commitment of his administration to the welfare of workers at all times.

“It is expected that this gesture of government will spur workers in the state to be more diligent and committed to their duties,” Mr Adeleke said. (NAN )

