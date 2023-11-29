Two Nigerian music sensations, Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade, are poised to make their mark on the global stage as their songs were selected to feature in the soundtrack of the highly anticipated Hollywood movie, “The Book of Clarence.”

Both musicians shared the news on their social media pages.

Sharing the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Adekunle Gold wrote, “It’s great to see such incredible representation in a first-of-its-kind film. #TheBookofClarence, a film by @Jeymes features new music from myself, @JAYZ @liltunechi @yemialade and more. Exclusively in movie theaters January 12.”

Aside from Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade, the movie also features international artists like Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks, Kid Cudi, Jorge Ben Jor, Jorja Smith, and more.

The movie would also feature new music from Jay Z, who is also the producer of the movie.

The director of the film, Jeymes Samuel, an American filmmaker and musician, recently announced the first soundtrack for “The Book of Clarence,” a song titled “Hallelujah Heaven,” featuring Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks.

The film is described by Sony Pictures as a “bold new take on the timeless Hollywood-era Biblical epic.”

Synopsis

Set in 29 A.D. Jerusalem, the movie follows the story of “Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield), a street-savvy swindler who attempts to prove to his loved ones that he isn’t a nobody by claiming to be the new Messiah. He winds up risking everything to form a new path to “a divine life, a journey through which he finds redemption, faith, power, and knowledge.”

Starring LaKeith Stanfield, Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Alfre Woodard, David Oyelowo, Teyana Taylor, Anna Diop, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Michael Ward, “The Book of Clarence” will make its debut in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Nigerians react

The announcement of Adekunle Gold and Yemi Alade featuring in the much anticipated Hollywood movie has spurred mixed reactions amongst fans, who have taken to the artists’ comment session to express their thoughts.

While some fans are excited about the international collaboration between the Nigerian artists and Hollywood, others question their participation in what they describe as a blasphemous movie.

Here are some of the comments;

User_01627 wrote, “I know I’m a sinner, but when I see something that ain’t right I know it, this is a No for me

Mirszo wrote, “Yemi Alade is so talented and passionate about music and I am happy that she is being recognized, as well as Dekunle Gold. Sadly, this project that they featured in is targeted at being blasphemous to God. It’s sad they’re involved.”

