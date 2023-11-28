A book by a former editor of Nigerian Tribune, Folu Olamiti, will on Thursday be presented to the public at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre, Ibadan.

The chairman of the organising committee of the event, Raheem Adedoyin, disclosed this in a statement, on Monday.

According to Mr Adedoyin, the book, titled “A Peep Into the Past”, is part memoir and part collection of landmark articles and reportage by Mr Olamiti in his about 50 years career in journalism.

A former governor of Ogun State and doyen of journalism in Nigeria, Olusegun Osoba, has been announced as the chair at the event that is expected to be attendd by a number of veterans as well as practicing journalists.

Mr Osoba will be supported in the role by a former Managing Director of Daily Times of Nigeria, Tola Adeniyi, who also wrote the foreword to the book.

“The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi, as standing in as the Special Guest of Honour and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as the Chief Host

“Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu(Ondo) ,Mr. Abiodun Qbayomi Oyebanji(Ekiti), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq(Kwara) who doubles as Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum) and former Governors of Ekiti and Ondo states, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Dr Segun Mimiko respectively are expected to attend.

“This book is more or less a guide and a tutorial on political reporting as well as a study in human and public relations. Even though it is not a biography or autobiography, it nonetheless reveals the innermost character trait of Folu Olamiti as a humanist, a philosopher imbued with the deepest candour and spiritual piety. It could well have been titled A Peep into Folu’s Mind’, Mr Adeniyi wrote in the foreword.

Profile

The author is a fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), who worked for 32 years at the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Publishers of the Tribune titles, in different roles as Editor of the Sunday Tribune, Editor of the Nigerian Tribune and Executive Director of the Tribune titles.

After leaving Tribune, Mr Olamiti served as a media consultant to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He is a member of the International Press Institute, Fellow Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA) and immediate past Chairman of the Board of Management Advent Cable Network Nigeria Television (ACNNTV).

“Olamiti reflected his rich tapestry of experience in all the places he had worked and all the posts he had held in the book that he’s launching on November 30, 2023 in the ancient town of Ibadan,” the statement said.

