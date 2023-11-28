The police in Anambra State said they have arrested Jeff Nweke, the managing director of Blue Shield Securities, a private security company in Awka.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.
NAN reports that the police had accused Mr Nweke of sponsoring a nude protest in Awka against the police with a view to evading criminal charges against him.
The police also accused him of illegal possession of forearms, land grabbing, shooting of police operatives and terrorism.
The matter was charged to three courts but the suspect refused to appear in any, according to the police.
The police commissioner said the suspect had “been on the run” but was arrested in Abuja on Friday.
“Yes, Jeff Nweke has been arrested, he was arrested in Abuja last Friday.
“His arrest is with respect to the various charges against him and his arraignment, which he has evaded,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999