The police in Anambra State said they have arrested Jeff Nweke, the managing director of Blue Shield Securities, a private security company in Awka.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

NAN reports that the police had accused Mr Nweke of sponsoring a nude protest in Awka against the police with a view to evading criminal charges against him.

The police also accused him of illegal possession of forearms, land grabbing, shooting of police operatives and terrorism.

The matter was charged to three courts but the suspect refused to appear in any, according to the police.

The police commissioner said the suspect had “been on the run” but was arrested in Abuja on Friday.

“Yes, Jeff Nweke has been arrested, he was arrested in Abuja last Friday.

“His arrest is with respect to the various charges against him and his arraignment, which he has evaded,” he said.

(NAN)

