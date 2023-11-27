A group, North-central Development Initiative, has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of exclusion of North-central indigenes from major federal appointments.

Coordinator of the group, Musa Otigba, said this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The North-central geo-political zone comprises six states, namely Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and Kogi. The Federal Capital Territory is also in the zone.

Mr Otigba said Mr Tinubu has not been fair to the region in the appointments he made since he assumed office in May.

“In all appointments of heads of government agencies, departments and parastatals made so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the North-central region has not been carried along as there is no important position given to anyone from the region. As mentioned earlier, top cabinet appointments were given to the exclusion of North central region.

“In the same vein, the heads of very important agencies like the Nigeria army, police, customs and immigration, EFCC, CBN, Band of Industry, FIRS, FCSC, NPHCDA, NIPOST, ITF, NEPZA, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, NIWA, ARCON, NSIPA, NELMCO, and still counting, are all given to a particular region, while the North-central region has almost nothing,” he said.

Mr Otigba also said the appointments so far made by President Tinubu are against the principles of the federal character.

“This is not good in a country that practice democracy and said to be guided by federal character principles.

“As we speak today, all our political leaders who toiled through thick and thin to convince our people in the region to vote APC/Tinubu during the election are not carried along in the government they laboured so hard to bring on board,” he said.

The coordinator said the people of North-central region have the capacity to head Ministries Departments and Agencies of the federal government

He therefore called on the president to do whatever he can by appointing people from the region into some strategic agencies of the federal government.

“The region has capable hands that can head strategic government agencies like NIMASA, NPA, NNPC Limited, BCDA, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FERMA, NEMA, RMAFC, NPC, PSC, etc, just like any other region.

“The government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should do whatever it can, to erase the suspicion in some quarters that, there is a deliberate attempt to continue to undermine the North-central region and its people under this administration. The North-central deserves better deal that it has gotten so far in this government.”

Mr Otigba also appealed to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into the issue of marginalisation of the region.

