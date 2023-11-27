The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have detained some officers accused of misconduct in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kanayo Uzuegbu, ordered an investigation into an alleged unprofessional conduct of police operatives in the Nsukka Area of the state.

Mr Uzuegbu had explained that his directive followed a recent receipt of social media reports alleging unprofessional conduct on the part of some police officers in Nsukka town, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe.

The police in the state, in a post on their X handle on Monday, confirmed the detention of the officers.

“The police team is in custody,” the police wrote on the microblogging platform.

The identities of the detained officers were, however, not disclosed in the post.

The police, meanwhile, have asked victims of the officers’ alleged misconduct to come to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The request, according to the police, was to help in ensuring “speedy investigation and disciplinary trials” of the detained officers.

“We kindly request those who may have suffered any act of misconduct by any member or the team as alleged, to visit the State CID Enugu and volunteer information/evidence,” the police added.

Background

Cases of alleged police misconduct against Nigerians are not new.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for disbandment of the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Unit (SARS) of the police.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

Six officers, for instance, were caught in a viral video, in April, using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

In September, four police officers were arrested for allegedly assaulting a traveller in Rivers State.

Days after, a young man accused some officers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, of allegedly kidnapping, locking him up in a police cell and forcing him to pay a sum of money before being released.

The police in the state subsequently arrested the officers who allegedly carried out the act.

In April, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in the Emouha Area of the state, was demoted.

The Emouha incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give a N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

