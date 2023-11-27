Delegates from 54 nations of the world attended the 2023 edition of the Kingdom Power Glory World Conference (KPGWC) of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) held last week in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

The Senior Pastor of the church, Paul Enenche, announced this on Sunday during the Thanksgiving service to mark the end of the five-day event.

“We have 54 nations represented here in this service,” Mr Enenche said.

The conference was held between 21 and 25 November at the church’s headquarters on Airport Road, Abuja.

The countries where attendees came from increased to 54 from about 40 on the first day of the conference. By Thursday it had risen to 49 nations, and 51 on Friday. Delegates from 29 countries were already present on the Sunday preceding the event.

Some of the countries where the worshippers came from included Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Cuba, India, Ukraine, Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Australia.

Apart from the delegates who were physically present, thousands of worshippers followed the sessions online from over 120 countries, especially during the vigil on Friday/Saturday night.

Also, thousands of worshippers came from Nigeria’s 36 states of the federation to attend the conference at the headquarters of the church in Abuja.

Some of the attendees, including pastors, are non-members of the church but identify with the mantle of the 27-year-old church.

Some of the worshippers arrived about a week ahead of the commencement of the conference.

Themed ‘A Royal Priesthood,’ the five-day conference was held in the 100,000-capacity auditorium of the church called Glory Dome.

Conference sessions

There were morning and evening sessions during which Mr Enenche, his wife, Becky Paul-Enenche, both medical doctors, and other ministers preached.

On the morning of the first day, there was a healing and deliverance service, a routine weekly programme of the church that is held every Tuesday.

In his opening message on Tuesday evening titled, ‘A Royal Priesthood: Priestly Kings and Kingly Priests,’ drawn from 1 Peter 2:9, Mr Enenche said God, at this end-time, is raising two sets of people, namely priestly kings and kingly priests.

He described priestly kings as kings that are priests who combine royalty, prosperity and spiritual authority. He cited examples of such from the scriptures to include Abraham, Job, Esther, David and Daniel.

On the other hand, Mr Enenche, referencing Leviticus 21:12, described kingly priests as servants of God who have the spirituality of the priest with the dignity of the king. He said they are originally priests but when you look at them, they carry the aura of royalty.

Scriptural examples he listed were Melchizedek, Moses, Samuel, Jesus Christ and Paul the Apostle. Some contemporary examples of kingly priests he cited are David Oyedepo, founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church; William Booth, English Methodist preacher and founder of the Salvation Army and Billy Graham, the late American evangelist who founded the Billy Graham Evangelist Association (BGEA). Mr Graham, who died at almost 100 years old in 2018, enjoyed close relationships with many US presidents.

Mr Enenche’s subsequent messages that stemmed from the broad theme were titled: ‘Responsibilities of Priesthood’, ‘Responsibilities of Kingship’, ‘The Making of the Priest’, ‘The Making of a King’, ‘The Purpose and Necessity of Above Only Existence’, ‘Called Out of Darkness’, and ‘Praise and the Royal Priesthood’.

Mrs Paul-Enenche preached on the topic, ‘A Royal Priesthood: Service via Seeds and Sacrifice’, while the church’s Regional Pastor, North-east, David Majiyebo, titled his sermon, ‘A Royal Priesthood: The Intercessory Service’.

A spiritual son of Mr Enenche, Ntia Ntia, the senior pastor of the Akwa Ibom State-based Full Life Christian Centre, preached on the topic, ‘A Royal Priesthood: The Service of Soul Winning’.

Impacts of conference

During the event, hundreds of people gave their lives to Christ with the Counselling Department having a busy time preparing them for discipleship.

Several guest gospel music ministers including Owie Abutu, Oche JonKings and Nene Olajide ministered during the conference. Also, music ministers who are members of the church including Prospa Ochimana and Deborah Enenche-Hawthorn, the daughter of the senior pastor, electrified the conference with their ministrations.

Astounding and incredible testimonies were also shared by members and guests.

Spiritual sons of Mr Enenche testified of the remarkable progress made in their respective ministries through his mentorship. One of the most outstanding testimonies was that of a Venezuelan apostle who testified about his encounter with God through a song sung by the Dunamis senior pastor, titled, ‘Mantles Are Falling’.

Speaking through an interpreter, the apostle accompanied by his wife, said though the song was waxed in English, he could listen and understand it in Spanish, the official language in Venezuela.

The apparently excited cleric who was travelling to Nigeria for the first time, said he decided to come to the Glory Dome to catch more “fire” to be able to carry out more exploits in the South American country from which he flew for about 24 hours. He was then prayed for by Mr Enenche, who promised to make an apostolic visit probably in the coming year.

Although no new childbirth was recorded during the conference, over 100 children as well as cars and houses were dedicated to God during the thanksgiving service.

KPGWC is held in the last week of November every year. It is held to commemorate the anniversary of the church which held its first service ever on 10 November 1996.

Apart from KPGWC, Dunamis also holds the Destiny Recovery Convention in May of every year and the International Ministers Flaming Fire Conference (IMFFC) in August every year. Another major programme of the church is the Nations Worship in His Presence, which is held in January and July.

