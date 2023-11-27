The Kano State Government said it is recruiting 1,000 agricultural extension workers to work across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP), Farouk Kurawa, stated this while briefing reporters on Monday at an event organised by the Sasakawa Africa Association, in Kano.

Mr Kurawa said when the new administration came on board (on 29 May) it saw the need for the urgent recruitment of health workers, teachers and agriculture extension workers because their numbers had significantly decreased due to deaths and retirement.

“When I assumed office, the number of extension workers was about 1,200 (which is still) the highest in the country. We are recruiting an additional 1,000 people to make it 2,500.

“The objectives of the recruitment are to bridge the gap and make one extension worker to 500 farmers. This is the plan, we are on course, we included it in our annual projection and we are determined to recruit,” he said.

Extension workers offer technical advice on agriculture to farmers and also supply them with the necessary inputs and services to support their farming.

They inform farmers of new ideas to adopt to increase yield.

