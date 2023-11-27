The Ondo State High Court in Akure has sentenced a man to death by hanging for killing his neighbour with a machete.

Although the defence claimed that Abayomi Joseph was insane during the act, the court found him guilty of murder.

Mr Joseph was accused of killing 63-year-old Thomas Oluwole in 2021 in Ijoka area of Akure following a quarrel over an allegation leveled by the convict against a daughter of the deceased.

Mr Joseph was arraigned before the court on a one-count charge of murder, as filed by an assistant chief legal officer, Omotola Ologun, of the state Ministry of Justice.

He was accused of attacking Mr Oluwole, who was a bricklayer, with a machete, cutting his neck and other parts of his body.

He was later arrested by the police and charged to court.

After listening to arguments from both the prosecuting and defence counsel, the court was satisfied that Mr Joseph committed the crime.

While delivering the judgement, the judge, OS Kuteyi, stated that since the defendant deliberately attacked the deceased by hitting him with wood on his head and cutting his head with cutlass, he could not be excused from the death he caused to the deceased by his actions.

“His feeble attempt to raise insanity or insane delusion was only a ploy to cover the face of the court from seeing the truth of the killing of the deceased on the fateful morning of the 17th March, 2021,” the judge said.

“The evidence of the defendant that he ran to a mountain top and saw a pastor who advised him to report his fears to the chairman of the street is a failed ploy to rely on insane delusion.”

