Patience Eno, the wife of the Akwa Ibom governor, has warned rapists and paedophiles not to feign ignorance when the law catches up on them.

Mrs Eno gave the warning on Saturday in Uyo while flagging off the 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in the state.

She is the chairperson of the State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee.

Mrs Eno said that the state government would ensure that anyone found to be a rapist or shielding rapists and paedophiles is made to face the full wrath of the law.

“It will not be business as usual. I am calling on our men to support this advocacy by saying no to rape and all forms of abuse against women and the girl-child. Let’s put a stop to this menace,” she said.

“No one should feign ignorance when the law catches up with him or her,” she added.

Mrs Eno said the programme was aimed at raising awareness of the alarming rate of rape and abuse in the society.

Rape and abuse cases have been on the rise in Akwa Ibom State despite the government’s effort at stepping up the prosecution and conviction of suspects.

The police in the state three months ago arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter.

The suspect, Sunday Ben, had gone to carry the survivor from the mother’s house. The child was found with blood stains and injuries around her private part when he returned her the next day, the police had said.

PREMIUM TIMES, in March 2021, reported how a 16-year-old was gang-raped by three men in the state. The victim was blindfolded before being taken to an uncompleted building where she was raped by the men who threatened to kill her and her mother if they reported the incident to the police.

A month later, in April 2021, a 26-year-old philosophy graduate of the University of Uyo, Iniubong Umoren, was raped and killed and her body was buried in a shallow grave by a man who invited her for a fake job interview.

A year later, a state High Court convicted and sentenced the murderer, Uduak Akpan, to death by hanging.

