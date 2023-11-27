The Grand Khadi of Kano State, Tijjani Ibrahim-Yakasai, has set up a committee to review the case of a convict who has been awaiting amputation for 18 years.

Mr Ibrahim-Yakasai also granted bail to 147 offenders with minor offences in two custodial centres in the state.

A grand Khadi is the head of the Sharia Court of Appeal.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Kano Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Musbahu Kofar-Nassarawa, said the decision was aimed at decongesting custodial centres in the state.

“A Kano Shari’a Court had earlier ordered the amputation of a convict’s left leg and right hand in its judgment for committing theft.

“The committee will review the case for staying 18 years in Kano Correctional Center without executing the sentence.”

Mr Ibrahim-Yakasai urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour and shun any form of misconduct that may lead to recalling them to correctional facilities.

On his part, the Controller of Corrections, Kano Command, Suleiman Mohammed-Inuwa, thanked the Grand Khadi for decongesting the facilities in the state.

He urged the released inmates to be of good behaviour and exemplary character to others.

(NAN)

