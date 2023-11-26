The Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru, has said the Defence Industries of Nigeria (DICON) Act, recently signed into law by President Bola TInubu, will stimulate investments in the sector.

Mr Badaru said this on Saturday during a tour of the facilities of Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL), a company that manufactured defence equipment, located at Orimerunmu, Mowe, Ogun State.

Mr Tinubu, signed the DICON Bill into law on Thursday. The bill was sponsored by the chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson.

By the Act, DICON is empowered, among other things, to “Operate, maintain, and control subsidiaries and ordnance factories to manufacture, store, and dispose of ordnance and ancillary stores and material.”

Mr Badaru commended EPAIL for the massive investment in local manufacturing of defence gadgets and equipment, which include bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets, guard booths (armoured) and assembling of light Armoured Assault Vehicles.

“Well, I really did not believe that something like this is happening in the country, and truly, the DICON Act that has just been signed into law certainly will help to develop more companies as EPAIL,” Mr Badaru said.

The minister said the Ajaokuta Steel will also improve the manufacturing of the military wares by the government.

“As you can see, they are not only assembling the armoured vehicles but also manufacturing some parts here. The systems on top, the gun station, the vision system and many other parts are being manufactured here.

“I am impressed and satisfied with this. Given time and patronage, I believe they can do more and more. With Ajaokuta Steel coming on board, we can see ourselves doing 70 to 80 per cent of the production locally,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, the chairperson of EPAIL, Kola Balogun, thanked the minister and the entire team for taking time out of their busy schedule to visit the factory.

He assured them that the company has the capacity to meet all the defence equipment, surveillance systems and technological solutions.

Mr Balogun disclosed that EPAIL was established to deepen technology, research and development indigenously to service the ordinance and technological needs of the security agencies, armed forces and private security firms. He stated that the company, though an indigenous company, is manufacturing in line with the best-known global standards.

He further said that EPAIL products are the best as they are manufactured in compliance with NATO, STAGNAT and NIJ standards.

Mr Badaru visited the facility in the company of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Kana, and other senior officials.

