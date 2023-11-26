Following are the results of Match Day 10 fixtures played on Sunday in the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL):

Niger Tornadoes FC 1-0 Akwa United FC

Lobi Stars FC 2-1 Shooting Stars FC

Sunshine Stars FC 1-0 Sporting Lagos FC

Abia Warriors FC 1-0 Rangers International FC

Heartland FC 0-1 Enyimba International FC

Katsina United FC 1-1 Bayelsa United FC

Kano Pillars FC 0-0 Bendel Insurance FC

Kwara United FC 2-0 Gombe United FC

Played on Saturday:

Remo Stars FC 0-0 Doma United FC

Postponed:

Plateau United FC vs Rivers United FC

(NAN)

