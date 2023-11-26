Three robbery suspects were shot dead in Enugu State, on Sunday, by police operatives and those of the State Security Service.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu, the state capital, said the slain suspects belonged to a gang which specialised in robbing Point of Sale (POS) operators.

He said they were killed during a shootout with the security operatives in Enugu metropolis.

Arms and ammunition and an operational tricycle were recovered from the slain suspects, said Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police.

The security operatives also recovered two locally-made pistols, six rounds of 0.9mm calibre ammunition and N500,000 cash.

Other exhibits recovered were rolls of POS transaction printing papers, assorted mobile phones, wallets, bags and objects suspected to be charms, according to the statement.

Mr Ndukwe said that the suspects had earlier robbed different POS operators and their customers at gunpoint in different locations in Enugu metropolis.

“At about 1 p.m., the hoodlums attacked POS operators at different locations in Enugu metropolis, dispossessing them of the recovered exhibits.

“The hoodlums opened fire on security operatives who mounted surveillance on them upon sighting the latter.

“The security operatives responded with superior firepower, neutralising the three of them and recovering the exhibits in the process,” the police spokesperson stated.

He added that many of the victims later identified the assailants and some of the recovered exhibits.

“Investigation is ongoing to possibly fish out other members of the criminal gang,” Mr Ndukwe said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

