The Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has vowed to take a decisive action to stop the proliferation of illegal abattoirs in the Nigeria’s capital city.

The Mandate Secretary, Lawan Geidam, said this on Friday when officials of the FCT Butchers Association visited him in Abuja.

Mr Geidam said the measure is to ensure adherence to minimum standards in meat handling and the well-being of consumers in the federal capital, Abuja.

He said the Veterinary Services Department is doing its best to monitor and enforce compliance with operational standards.

Mr Geidam said the proliferation of unauthorised abattoirs poses a significant threat to the safety of meat consumed by the public.

“Our objective is in line with the statutory mandate of the secretariat, which is to ensure that abattoirs in the FCT are not only duly registered and certified but also up to standard for the good of public health.”

He said efforts are ongoing to provide water supply and ensure efficient waste management in the abattoirs.

The official added that the administration is also concluding plans to establish biogas stations to serve as an alternative to the hazardous practice of using tires in processing animal skins.

“We will not ignore the significant issues facing our abattoirs, including the need for potable water and regular waste disposal.

“I assure you that the present leadership of the FCT Administration are working hard to maintain standard in service delivery across all sectors in the FCT.

“The secretariat will intensify its daily meat inspection activities at the various abattoirs to ensure that no animal is slaughtered without being certified safe by the veterinary doctors,” he said.

Earlier, the chairperson of the association, Bashir Musa, expressed the association’s commitment to complying with the administration’s guidelines on the establishment and operation of abattoirs.

Mr Musa thanked the FCTA for working to improve the conditions of abattoirs and stressed the need to address the ageing infrastructure of the abattoirs.

