Chef Chi gets her groove back

It may have been a rocky year for Davido’s better half, Chioma Rowland, aka Chef Chi, but she seems to have regained her groove.

In October, she was the centre of attraction when she gave birth to their twin babies. On the penultimate Saturday, the celebrity chef appeared in public for the first time since she delivered.

At Davido’s A.W.A.Y festival in Atlanta, she was spotted with friends and family, including Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke.

A clip she posted on her X handle shows her vibing to Davido’s unavailable with popular music executive Ubi Fraklin as Davido was performing the hit track.

Teni’s coming out song?

Nigerians are speculating that singer Teni has revealed her sexuality via her song, ‘YBGFA’, off her latest album, ‘Tears of the Sun’.

The sixteen-track album was released last week, and the opening track, ‘YBGFA’, hinted at the artiste opening up about her sexuality.

“I’m sorry, I’m so sorry, I’m not what you thought I was, and I can never be the thing you’re wishing I was,” she sings.

She also repeatedly used the word rainbow in the song, amid suggestions she was declaring support for the LGBTQ community.

Busta Rhymes features Burna Boy in ‘Roboshotta’

American rapper, singer, and songwriter Busta Rhymes has teamed up with Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy for a new song titled ‘Roboshotta’.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, the new single is part of the rapper’s recently released album, “Blockbuster.”

BBNaija’s Doyin: Intimacy Is Different From Orgasms

After trending online for her position that sex toys do a better job than men, former Big Brother Naija contestant Doyinsola David has taken a step back to explain her point.

Doyin, as she is fondly known, was a guest on The Honest Bunch Podcast talking on the topic, ‘Fake It Or Say It’.

Speaking on the topic, Doyin said that she is all for sex toys, noting that what a good vibrator can do, no man can do that job.

Doyin has now explained that her opinion was not a dig at men. In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, the reality star maintained that men cannot compete with a device made for a specific purpose.

“It doesn’t mean men are useless. Of course, they are not useless. We love and appreciate men over here. Intimacy is different from orgasms. The topic was orgasms, not intimacy. Intimacy refers to emotional closeness and connection between individuals, often involving trust and vulnerability. Orgasms, on the other hand, are physical responses typically associated with sexual pleasure,” she wrote.

Mr Ibu’s sons, adopted daughter arrested over treatment funds

The saga surrounding the ill health of famous actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has continued as his sons Daniel and Val and his adopted child Jasmine were remanded in police custody during the week.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed their arrests.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala revealed that Jasmine and the actor’s sons were detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon.

Beauty Tukura denies bullying, harassment allegations

Following allegations by an X user that former reality star Beauty Tukura bullied her during their school days, her management issued a statement debunking the tales.

The accuser alleged that the former Miss Nigeria subjected several girls to difficult experiences, and when she was eventually disqualified, a celebration ensued among her peers.

Responding to these accusations, Tukura’s representatives, The BFA Agency, said that the allegation was surprising to its client, who maintains a firm stance against bullying.

In a statement, the agency said that in addressing the matter, it conducted a thorough investigation and verification with Tukura’s Alma mater, the American University of Nigeria Academy (AUN Academy) Adamawa State, Nigeria, to confirm whether or not the accuser, Ruby Deborah Batubo, was indeed a student.

“Upon conclusion of our investigation, it was discovered that there is no record of Ruby Deborah Batubo ever attending the institution above. Whilst we appreciate and recognise the commitment to oppose bullying and the courage to expose wrongdoers, whether from the past or present, it is regrettable that Ruby Deborah Batubo has chosen to engage in defamatory actions against Our Client. It was aimed at tarnishing her well-deserved reputation and successful career,” the statement reads.

Israel DMW, ex-wife lock horns

Barely a year after they got married, Davido’s Logistics Manager, Israel Afeare, popularly known as Israel DMW, last week entered into a raging battle with his ex-wife.

Accusing her of using him for fame, Israel said that Sheila’s parents “compelled” him to share the money sprayed at their wedding with them because he married their daughter a virgin.

He shared a screenshot of a bank transfer receipt via his Instagram page and wrote, “The receipt of [N]1m, part of money sprayed at the wedding. Sheila’s parents held my neck to share with them since their daughter was a virgin. They also compelled me to buy her iPhone 14 Promax [N]1.2m, which she’s using.”

Sheila, meanwhile, denied his allegations that she dumped their marriage as soon as she became famous and that she and her family were “gold diggers” who defrauded him.

Sheila had stated that she left the marriage because of domestic violence, saying contrary to Israel’s claim, she is from a well-to-do family, adding that her dad and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, are “first cousins”.

Chef Dami arrested, released

The police, last Thursday, arrested famous chef Damilola Adeparusi, better known as Chef Dammy, following an alleged petition filed against her by her pastor, Prophet Adegoke Jeremiah, a.k.a Billion Dollars Prophet.

Chef Dammy was reportedly arrested by men of the Police AIG zone 17 in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

Confirming the reports, a police spokesperson explained that the police received a petition against Chef Dammy and invited her.

The spokesperson said that Dammy honoured the invitation and was granted administrative bail after providing a surety.

Between Tems and Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck, has revealed that Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, known as Tems, charges $500,000 per verse.

The rapper shared the purported figure during a Friday question-and-answer session with fans via X. During the chat, a user asked him whether Tems would be featured on the deluxe edition of his album, ‘Eziokwu.’

Odumodublvck replied, “1 verse from Tems na 500k USD. Even Hushpuppi’s leg goes the first shake before it trembles.”

Tems has since responded to the tweet, asking for breathing space. She wrote, “Excuse me? Let Tems breathe”.

Oladips death stunt

Nigerian rapper Oladipuppo Olabode Oladimeji, best known as Oladips, who was declared ‘dead’ two weeks ago, has suddenly ‘resurrected.’

The 28-year-old artiste reappeared two weeks after his management announced his demise.

On Thursday, Oladips confused fans and social media when he posted a video on his Instagram story.

In the video, he vibed to a song from his new album, ‘Superhero Adugbo.’

Captioning the video, he wrote, “Proof of life”, an apparent contradiction to the obituary post that had previously adorned his Instagram page, a post that has now been deleted.

Nuella Njubigbo welcomes baby boy

Famous Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo announced the arrival of her baby boy, Giovanni Munachimso, over the weekend.

The movie star shared pictures showcasing her baby bump, announcing the pregnancy and expressing her delight that what she once considered her imagination had become a beautiful reality.

Expressing gratitude to God, the 39-year-old actress shared the news with her fans and followers.

Nuella was previously married to movie producer Tchidi Chikere in 2014, and their Union was blessed with a girl. They divorced in 2021.

I wasn’t denied US citizenship – Korra Obidi

United States-based Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi has dismissed reports that her application for American citizenship was rejected.

Korra recently received a letter from the Department of Homeland Security advising her that her application had been rejected during one of her Facebook live events. As she read the letter, Korra shouted.

According to media reports, the mother of two was refused citizenship.

On Friday, Korra responded to the allegation in the comment area of a blog, stating that her application was not declined.

She said, “I have not been denied citizenship. With six million followers, InstaBlog, you need to do more fact-checking before you post fake news; you owe it to the public.

My application was considered abandoned as I moved to my new home, and they could not reach me. Thank you all for the kind messages. Love you.”

Patience Ozokwo reveals why actors beg when sick

Veteran actress Patience Ozokwo has explained why actors end up begging when they are sick

She noted that most actors are well-paid but have to fund their lifestyle with money.

The actress added that when an actor becomes sick, they manage with the money available until it finishes.

Kidney Transplant: Transgender Jay Boogie scammed Nigerians, friend alleges

A Canada-based Nigerian, Betty Achom, who set up a $6000 GoFundMe account for ailing transgender Jay Boogie, has alleged that he hoodwinked her into believing that he required a kidney transplant.

Ms Achom, who opened a $6000 GoFundMe account for Jay Boogie, made the allegations during an Instagram live video on Wednesday.

On 2 November, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Jay Boogie was in critical condition as he grappled with the aftermath of a botched Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery.

Ms Achom also said that Nigerians donated over $1,800 via the GoFundMe account and that they won’t hand the money over to him.

The Canadian-based LGBTQ rights activist said that Jay Bogie, alongside his friend ‘Kim’, masterminded and crafted several lies and deceits around the botched surgery.

Why I performed ‘Oyinmo’ alone – Carter Efe

Following a recent accusation of song theft by Young Duu, famous skit maker Efe Oderhohwo, aka Carter Efe, has explained why he performed their joint record, ‘Oyinmo’, at an event.

In an interview with Saturday Beats, Efe insisted he had no issues with the singer.

He said, “Young Duu and I do not have any issues. I reached out to him and asked him why he was spoiling (tarnishing) my image, but he said he wasn’t doing so. Rather, it was all part of promoting our song, ‘Oyinmo’.

“I was paid for the show where I performed the song alone. I performed ‘Machala’, and when ‘Oyinmo’ was played, I initially did not want to perform it, but I did it to promote the song.”

Mohbad’s father insists on DNA

Late singer Mohbad’s father has explained why he insists on a DNA test for his grandson, Liam.

According to him, it is to secure the infant’s future.

A few days ago, Iyabo Ojo had revealed that she had spoken to Omawunmi, Mohbad’s wife, and had asked about doing a DNA test, and Mohbad’s wife had said that she had no issues with it as long as the people asking for the test were willing to pay for it.

