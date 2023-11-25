Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently attending the 37th Annual Akesan Day Celebration 2023, at Iperu community in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event is organised by the Iperu Development Association (IDA).
On arrival, the vice president was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, governors of Kwara and Kogi states, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, and other top federal and state governments’ functionaries.
Akesan is the mythical founder of Iperu, an ancient town in Ogun, South-western Nigeria.
Oral history has it that Akesan was a daughter to an Alaafin who along with her husband Ajagbe migrated from Ile Ife to finally settle in Iperu around the 13th or 14th century.
(NAN)
