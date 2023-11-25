A Nigerian senator, Shehu Umar, on Wednesday said the gains of the digital economy in Nigeria may be defeated if the federal government does not fund the nation’s cybersecurity programme.

He also said the paucity of funds and non-prioritisation of the National Cybersecurity Programme is becoming a major impediment to national security efforts and this critical challenge is inimical to national survival.

Mr Umar, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, made the comments during the sitting of the joint committee of both Chambers on National Security, Intelligence, ICT and Cybersecurity which was held on Wednesday.

Mr Umar said the prioritisation of funding cybersecurity should be a matter of national urgency in the same category as the national food security emergency recently declared by President Bola Tinubu.

“In a special consideration by the Senate recently, the Committee is seeking urgent legislative intervention to address this critical challenge, to empower and strengthen the Nation to have a sustainable funding mechanism among other legal frameworks,” he said

“The intervention seeks to enhance the Nation’s capability to assess, update, implement, and advance the security of national critical economic infrastructure and protect the Nation’s cyberspace across all cybersecurity domains,” he added.

Wednesday 22TH November 2022

A Speech by Senator Shehu Buba Umar, Chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence

1) First, my appreciation goes to the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly under the leadership of Distinguished SENATOR. GODSWILL AKPABIO, who has demonstrated both the capacity and commitment of the Senate to support the consideration of the review and amendment of the CYBERCRIMES (PROHIBITION, PREVENTION, ETC) ACT, 2015, which has passed the First and the Second readings of the Senate.

2) I would also like to commend my Distinguished Colleague, Senator Shuiab Afolabi Salisu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, who provided collaboration opportunities between the two committees to work in synergy in line with the directive of the Senate President. This gesture ensures a harmonious stakeholders’ consultative process, being the lead Senate Committee with oversight on the ICT and Cybersecurity.

3) The initial proposal for the amendment initiated is seeking amendments to the CYBERCRIMES (PROHIBITION, PREVENTION, etc.) ACT, 2015, to help address specific critical gaps in the Act and realign and reposition the Nation towards effectively implementing the National Cybersecurity Programme.

4) Cybercrime Act 2015 provides the legal framework for the coordination, enforcement, and implementation of the national cybersecurity policy and strategy, critical information infrastructure protection, substantive and procedural legal measures on enforcement of directives on cybersecurity breaches, reporting, investigation of cyber-attack and cybercrime incidences and prosecution of offenders for deterrence purposes.

5) The paucity of funds and non-prioritisation National Cybersecurity Programme is becoming a major impediment to national security efforts and this critical challenge is inimical to national survival.

6) For instance, the complexity in interpreting and applying certain provisions of the Cybercrime Act 2015 has stifled national cybersecurity efforts in the face of well-organised cyber syndicates and adversaries.

7) Prioritization of funding cybersecurity should be a matter of national urgency in the same category as the national food security emergency recently declared by His Excellency President Bola Tinubu.

8) In a special consideration by the Senate recently, the Committee is seeking urgent legislative intervention to address this critical challenge, to empower and strengthen the Nation to have a sustainable funding mechanism among other legal frameworks.

9) The intervention seeks to enhance the Nation’s capability to assess, update, implement, and advance the security of national critical economic infrastructure and protect the Nation’s cyberspace across all cybersecurity domains.

10) The Committee’s rationale and national security imperative on the amendments are due to the clarion call of drawing the attention of the Senate to the poor funding and the disruptive impact of the current and emerging existential cyber threats against national security and critical economic infrastructures.

11) The protection, security, and sustainability of Nigeria’s active engagement in cyberspace depends on the readiness to fund and diversify the cybersecurity engagement roadmap envisioned by the current administration and the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

12) The alarming exploitation and growing widespread of cybersecurity incidences across the sectors call for the Nation to review the country’s law, realign legislative amendments with the current National Security objectives, and the dynamic reality of continuously and persistently protecting digital economic infrastructures.

13) Nigeria’s Cyber Threat Profile extends far beyond cybercrime, with over seven major cyber threats classified under the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

14) The Nation’s national philosophy should shift to conscious national funding, empowering, strengthening, and advancing the National Cybersecurity Programme in line with the extant national security strategy and digital economy policies and appropriate international treaties and conventions such as Africa Union-Malabo 2014 and EU-Budapest Conventions 2004, seek where such treaty meet our national interests.

15) For instance, recently, African countries, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) on 23-24 March 2022, convened the first African Summit on Cybersecurity in Lome and agreed to a Lome Declaration on Cybersecurity and Fight Against Cybercrime and related conflicts and crises, 2022.

16) The Declaration expressed African Governments’ commitment to establishing a framework for cybersecurity, including the creation of authorities, structures, capacities, and funding dedicated to cybersecurity. Without an adequate and dedicated fund mechanism, implementing the National Cybersecurity Programme will remain a mirage and ineffective.

17) Another major shift is redefining the Nation’s Cybercrime Act 2015 to a more resilient cybersecurity capability. This is urgent and critically important. The Nation needs to refocus on building strong domestic cybersecurity, advancement in cyber-counter extremism measures, enhanced cyber-intelligence to boost the Nation’s cyber-defense and cyber-offensive capabilities, and R&D diversification with innovation in an emerging AI-powered cyber environment is urgently critical to our survival as a nation.

18) If we must survive as a nation, the current weak approach to enforcing national cybersecurity directives must be re-examined and prioritized among other considerations. Currently, the EFCC, ICPC, NITDA, CBN, and Nigeria Police funding concentrates on fighting cybercrime activities based on their limited Acts.

19) Despite having a robust National Cybersecurity Programme with a well-defined implementation roadmap, the Nation is helpless in moving forward due to these gaps in Cybercrime Act provisions, many of which are ambiguous in interpretation and application.

20) Our legislative imperative and commitment demand that we prioritise our intervention in line with the collective interests of the Nation and international good practices that align with the national cybersecurity philosophy to protect, defend, and advance the Nation’s cyberspace security with legal commitment.

21) In this regard, I call on the stakeholders to provide helpful input and proactive submissions, considering the urgency and dynamic nature of a well-funded national cybersecurity.

22) Therefore, It is hoped that the outcome of this Public Hearing will help us achieve our collective objectives of why we are here today.

23) On behalf of the Senate and Distinguished Colleagues, I express my deep appreciation to the leaders and representatives of MDAs at the federal and state levels, businesses, chambers of industry, non-governmental organizations, professional bodies, captains of industry, professional thought leaders, and other stakeholders member of the public present here today.

24) I assure you all that your memorandums would be duly considered by the joint committees in the Nation’s best interest.

Once again, I welcome you all!

Thank you.

