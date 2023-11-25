President Bola Tinubu has nominated 10 Nigerians to serve on the Board of Directors of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI):
(1) Shamsudeen Usman — Board Chairman
(2) Armstrong Ume Takang — CEO/Managing Director
(3) Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Executive Director, Portfolio Management
(4) Femi Ogunseinde — Executive Director, Investment Management
(5) Oluwakemi Owonubi — Executive Director, Risk
(6) Fatima Nana Mede — Non-Executive Director
(7) Ike Chioke — Non-Executive Director
(8) Chantelle Abdul — Non-Executive Director
(9) Alheri Nyako — Non-Executive Director
(10) Bolaji Rafiu Elelu — Non-Executive Director
President Tinubu places a premium on accurate and purposeful performance assessment of both commercial and non-commercial government-owned enterprises, as well as on the consistent attainment of the highest returns possible on all investments made in trust of the Nigerian people.
As a result, the president expects nothing less than the highest level of results-driven performance from this highly experienced and qualified MOFI Board and Management team.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
November 24, 2023
