Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, on Friday, presented an award of excellence to a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, for his “untiring” efforts in the development of the university and the education sector.

The award presentation ceremony, which included two lectures on Mr Shema’s role in educational development in the state, was organised by the Faculty of Law.

While receiving the award, Mr Shema said he drew inspiration from late president Umaru Yar’adua, who laid the foundation for the university.

“The vision he (Mr Yar’adua) had was to have a university in Katsina that would serve the purpose of advancement of education in Katsina and northern Nigeria as a whole. Giving quality education is to ensure the growth and development of the society. Katsina State must continue to work hard to keep that status it always had since colonial masters of being the centre of western and eastern education in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Shema said the honour was for the people of Katsina and members of his executive council, who according to him, played a pivotal role in bringing the university to life.

Speaking on the awardee, the deputy governor of Katsina State, Faruk Jobe, said the former governor must be commended for his contributions to the development of the university, especially the “huge financial resources invested” and the “singular efforts he made to ensure the fruition of the Faculty of Law.”

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Shehu Salihu-Muhammad, said the former governor made “giant” contributions that would never be forgotten.

“He (Mr Shema) contributed in no small measure towards making this great institution what it is today. He is now being celebrated by the entire university community for so many laudable projects which his administration executed during is eight year tenure. The Faculty of Law of this institution deserves our special commendation for the well thought out ideas to honour the former governor with this award,” the Vice Chancellor said.

He said Mr Shema built a 1,500-seater auditorium, assembled qualified academic staff, provided structures and facilities, office equipment, standard reference materials for the Faculty of Law.

The award was presented to Mr Shema by the Wazirin Katsina, Ibrahim Ida.

Papers were presented by Sirajo Yakubu, the head of Department of International Law of the Nile University, Abuja and Arsalam Muhammad of the Department of Islamic law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria while Abdurazak Na’Allah and Sebastine Hon read the goodwill message.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Shema was governor of Katsina State from 2007-2015. Before that, he was Katsina State Commissioner for Justice and attorney general from 1999 to 2003.

