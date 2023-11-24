President Bola Tinubu on Friday received Governors Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, and the Kogi State governor-elect, Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State.

They visited the president over the victories recorded by Messrs Uzodinma and Ododo in the 11 November governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states, respectively.

While Mr Uzodinma’s victory earned him a second term in office as Imo State governor, Mr Ododo’s success secured his right to succeed Mr Bello as the next Kogi State governor.

Mr Uzodinma, who briefed State House correspondents after the meeting with President Tinubu, said that the visit was to intimate the president on their victories and appreciate him for his support.

‘’As the leader of the party, we came to meet with our president in respect of the victory the party had at the polls in Imo and Kogi.

‘’The elections were an affirmation that the people have identified the quality leadership that the All Progressive Congress has been offering them.

‘’The victory is also an affirmation of the acceptance of the leadership style of Mr President in the last few months of the administration.

‘’By the victory of the APC in both Imo and Kogi states, Nigerians have demonstrated that the Tinubu administration would be given the needed support to succeed,’’ Uzodinma said.

He said that the victory given to the APC in the state would be replicated with resounding development and people-oriented programmes and projects in the coming four years of his tenure.

The Imo State governor also commended the residents of the state for the support and solidarity at the polls, adding that their trust would be repaid with more dividends of democracy.

Similarly, Governor Bello of Kogi State said that the support given to the APC in the state would translate to more development and better living standards for the people.

He said that the governor-elect would hit the ground running in taking Kogi State to a new height, adding that as the outgoing governor he would not interfere in the administration of the new governor.

‘’As Governor Yahaya Bello nobody dictated to me. I carried my cross and I believe the same thing would happen to Ahmed Usman Ododo as a governor.

“I will not interfere in the government and he also has to carry his own cross just as I did.

‘’What I will assure the people of Kogi is that they have a competent person to rule them and I have full confidence in his ability to govern well.

“The state will have a smooth transition into an efficient administration,’’ he said.

The governor-elect, Mr Ododo, also gave the assurance that his administration would ensure a smooth transition from the good works of Bello, adding that all the people of the state are in for a new treat.

He said he would ensure that all stakeholders were carried along in the new task of a continued development of the state.



