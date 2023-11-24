Some passengers travelling outside Enugu State on Friday groaned as transporters increased fares, following the removal of subsidy on petrol pump price by the federal government.

The passengers, who spoke with correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at various motor parks, said they were surprised by the “alarming” increase in the transportation fares since the removal of fuel subsidy.

Onyekachi Agu, a passenger at Holy Ghost Park, Enugu, the state capital, said that the transporters increased the fares by up to 50 per cent.

“I know it is normal to increase transportation fares due to the removal of fuel subsidy which brought about the increase in petrol pump price in the country, but the increase is alarming.

“Before the removal of subsidy, it was N3,500 from Enugu to Onitsha by Sienna cars as against the current price of N5,000,” Miss Agu lamented.

Joshua Ibe, another passenger, said he could not, as a student, afford to pay N25,200 from Enugu to Lagos.

“I have been advised to go to Onitsha, where I can get a cheaper vehicle to Lagos because I cannot afford to pay N25,200 just to get to my destination,” he said.

Alex Ukoh, a passenger at Old Park, Enugu said that transportation fare to Abuja was higher than what it was before the subsidy removal on petroleum.

Mr Ukoh added that before now, he paid N7,000 to Abuja as against the current price of N16,500 and above depending on the type of vehicle.

Tina Nwoye, a passenger at Garki Motor Park, Enugu, said that the fare to Port-Harcourt had increased from N4,000 to N5,500.

“These high fares will discourage many people from travelling, except on issues that are so important to them,” Mrs Nwoye said.

A passenger travelling from Enugu to Kano, who did not want his name mentioned in the story, expressed worry over the lack of variety of vehicles plying the route due to the increase in prices of the fares.

“The inability of many passengers to pay for the transportation fares to Kano was why only few vehicles ply the route.

“I was told to go to Abuja or Onitsha as it will be easier for me to get a Kano vehicle.

“It is unfortunate that I will pay double the amount that brought me to Enugu due to the high cost of transportation fares,” he said.

Reacting to the development, some transport managers said that the increment was as a result of the subsidy removal as a litre of fuel now goes for N650 as against N280 that it used to be until late May.

Ifeanyi Ojukwu, acting manager of Ugo Star Motors, said it had not been easy for the transporters because of the increase in petrol pump price in the country.

(NAN)

